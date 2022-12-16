Centre appoints Aparesh Kumar Singh as acting Chief Justice of Jharkhand HC

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): The Ministry of Law and Justice on Friday notified the appointment of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh as the Acting Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court.

The notification issued by the Centre stated that "in the exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint, Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, senior-most Judge of the High Court of Jharkhand, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jharkhand, with effect from December 20, 2022 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Ravi Ranjan, Chief Justice, High Court of Jharkhand."

Born on July 7, 1965, Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh passed BA Honours and obtained his LLB degree from the University of Delhi.



In 1990, Justice Singh enrolled as an advocate and practiced at Patna High Court from 1990 to 2000 and in the Jharkhand High Court since 2001, till his elevation as a judge of the high court.

He had been a Jharkhand State Legal Services Authority member since 2004.

Justice Singh was appointed the additional judge of the Jharkhand High Court on January 24, 2012 and was confirmed as permanent Judge on January 16, 2014.

He has also been appointed as the executive chairman of Jharkhand State Legal Services Authority since April 2021. (ANI)

