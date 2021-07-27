Centre approves financial assistance for Karnataka, Maharashtra floods

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The Central Government on Tuesday approved Rs 62,903 lakhs financial assistance as relief in view of flood and landslides in Karnataka in 2020 and Rs 70,100 lakhs for Maharashtra for assistance for flood June-October 2020.

According to an order issued by the Ministry of Finance, the amount will be given from the National Disaster Response Fund, while RBI is requested to credit the amount into the accounts of the state governments immediately.



"The undersigned is directed to convey the approval of the competent authority for release of Rs 1,333,003 lakh from NDRF to the following state governments towards relief assistance for the natural calamity as per details," the order read.

"The above mentioned amount is being released on the recommendation from the Ministry of Home Affairs. RBI may be requested to credit the amount into account the state governments immediately," it added.

Further, it stated, "The release would follow normal accounting procedure. As such the amount is to be debited to a major Head-2245 Relief on Account of Natural Calamities-Assistance to state from Natural disaster Response fund 103.02.00.31 in Demand No.40 Transfer to States." (ANI)

