Centre approves new medical colleges in Leh, Udhampur

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): The Central government has approved new medical colleges for Leh and Udhampur, while the proposal for Government Medical College (GMC) in Handwara is under active consideration.

Sharing details of the development, Department of Information and Public Relations, Jammu and Kashmir said, "Government of India (GoI) approves new medical colleges for Leh, Udhampur and proposal for GMC Handwara is under active consideration."

Last month the Central government in a major development to revitalize health and medical education in the Himalayan region, announced a new medical college for the Leh district of Ladakh region.

In August this year, Governor Satya Pal Malik had announced that the government will open 50 new colleges in the region to enhance educational facilities in the valley.

"We have given 50 colleges in the last six months and we will add 50 more colleges. We had upgraded 238 junior high schools and now will upgrade others. We will also provide separate colleges for girls," he had said.

Malik had also talked about new medical colleges in the region.

"AIIMS construction is in place. Five new medical colleges and medical seats have also been increased. I met Secretary Skill Development from Delhi today. He told me that there will be an ITI in every district. Prime Minister has directed all ministries to work for the betterment of Jammu and Kashmir. Every day, ministerial teams are coming from Delhi here," he had said. (ANI)

