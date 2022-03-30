Centre approves procurement of 15 Light Combat Helicopters

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and approved the procurement of 15 Light Combat Helicopters (LCHs) worth Rs 3,887 crore. Besides, Rs 337 crore was also sanctioned for upgrading the existing infrastructure.

The Centre informed that the Light Combat Helicopter Limited Series Production (LSP) was an indigenously designed, developed and manufactured state-of-the-art modern combat helicopter containing around 45 per cent indigenous content by value.



This helicopter is equipped with requisite agility, manoeuvrability, extended range, high altitude performance and round-the-clock, all-weather combat capability.

It can perform roles of Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR), Destruction of Enemy Air Defence (DEAD), Counter Insurgency (CI) operations, against slow-moving aircraft and Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPAs), high altitude bunker-busting operations, counter-insurgency operations in the jungle and urban environments and support to ground forces and would be a potent platform to meet the operational requirements of Indian Air Force and Indian Army.

"Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, India is continuously upgrading its capability to indigenously design, develop and manufacture advanced cutting edge technologies and systems in the Defence Sector. The manufacturing of LCH by HAL will give a further push to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and boost the indigenisation of defence production and the defence industry in the country. Production of LCH will reduce import dependence on combat helicopters in the country. Light Combat Helicopters are already on the import embargo list. With its versatile features built-in for combat missions, LCH has the export capability," stated the Centre in an official statement. (ANI)

