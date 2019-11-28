Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. File photo/ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. File photo/ANI

Centre approves Punjab CM's demand of setting up Government Medical College in Kapurthala

ANI | Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:43 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Responding to requests made by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, the Centre approved the establishment of a Government Medical College (GMC) at Kapurthala.
According to a press release issued by Punjab Government on Thursday, the central government has also agreed to the up-gradation of the existing Civil Hospital in the area.
"The new GMC would be set up at a cost of Rs 325 crore, of which Rs 195 crore, i.e. 60 per cent share, would be incurred by the Centre. The remaining 40 per cent to the tune of Rs. 130 crore would be contributed by the Punjab Government as the state's share for the college being set up under a centrally sponsored scheme for the establishment of new medical colleges attached with existing district or referral hospitals," it said.
The Centre has also cleared a proposal for up-gradation of the Civil Hospital, which will lead to an increase in bed strength from 220 to 500 and the installation of latest medical infrastructures.
According to the release, the Punjab government has already identified 11 acres of land for the construction of the GMC and has also set aside Rs 50 crore for installation of the requisite medical equipment in the college.
The GMC, when established, will be the first one of its kind in the Doaba region and will prove to be instrumental in providing healthcare and diagnostic services, besides giving a boost to medical education and research in the region.
The institution at Kapurthala will be the fifth GMC in the state, with three already functioning at Amritsar, Faridkot and Patiala, while the fourth is being set up at SAS Nagar Mohali. (ANI)

