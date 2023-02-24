Centre approves renaming of Maharashtra's Aurangabad, Osmanabad districts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): The central government on Friday approved the renaming of Maharashtra's Aurangabad and Osmanabad districts as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Dharashiv, respectively.

On Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) approved the proposal and said the central government had "no objection" to changing the names of both districts of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the decision and said that the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has "demonstrated" its resolve.



"'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar' of Aurangabad, 'Dharashiv' of Osmanabad! The central government approves the decision of the state government! Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and Union Minister Hon. Many thanks to Amitbhai Shah! The government under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ji has 'demonstrated'...!" he said in a tweet.

Fadnavis also attached the letter of approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The Shiv Sena had been trying long to change the names.

Last year Maharashtra cabinet led by former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray approved a name change for two districts including Aurangabad and Osmanabad. (ANI)

