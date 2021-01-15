Centre approves research project on ancient Ram Setu

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Union Culture and Tourism Ministry has approved a research proposal on the ancient Ram Setu. Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on Thursday said that excavation work at ancient Ram Setu will do no harm. He added that scientific research should take place on the site.

The Central Advisory Board on Archaeology, a body under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), approved the proposal by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-National Institute of Oceanography, Goa, (NIO) last month.

"NIO had made the request on three points-- first is nature, the second is the formation of Ram Setu and third is the about the area which will be affected by it. ASI had given permission to them," Patel told ANI.

Ram Setu is believed to have been built in the Treta-Yuga.

"We believed that Ram Setu is an ancient location. Ram Setu should not be tampered with. Central government has earlier submitted an affidavit for the same. I think that scientific research should be done on it. The excavation will do no harm," the BJP leader added.

The underwater exploration project to determine the age of the Ram Setu, a chain of shoals between India and Sri Lanka, and 'how' it was formed will begin this year. (ANI)