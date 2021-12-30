Centre approves Rs 3,063.21 cr additional Central assistance to six states affected by natural disaster in 2021

New Delhi, December 30 (ANI) A high-level committee under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday approved additional Central assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to six states which were affected by floods, landslides, and cyclones during 2021.

Assam, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal are among those six states to get funds for floods, landslides, and cyclones that occurred during 2021, said a Home Ministry statement.

Of the total additional Central assistance, the Committee approved Rs1,133.35 crore to Gujarat for Cyclone 'Tauktae'; Rs 586.59 crore to West Bengal for Cyclone 'Yaas'; Rs 51.53 crore to Assam for floods and landslides during the South West Monsoon; Rs 504.06 crore to Karnataka; Rs 600.50 crore to Madhya Pradesh and Rs 187.18 crore to Uttarakhand.



This additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the states in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), already placed at the disposal of the states.

During the financial year 2021-22, the Central government has released Rs 17,747.20 crore to 28 states in their SDRF, said the statement, adding "further Rs. 3,543.54 Crore has been released to seven states from NDRF".

In the aftermath of Cyclone 'Taukte' and 'Yaas', Rs 1,000 crore was released in advance from NDRF to Gujarat on May 20 and Rs 300 crore to West Bengal on May 29.

During the year 2021-22, the Central government had deputed 22 Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) immediately after natural calamities, without waiting for the receipt of a Memorandum from the affected state governments. (ANI)

