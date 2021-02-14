Centre approves Rs 3,113.05 cr as additional assistance to 5 States, UTs

New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): The High-Level Committee (HLC) under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved additional central assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to five states, which were affected by floods, cyclones (Nivar and Burevi) and pest attack last year.

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday, the HLC has approved additional central assistance of Rs 3,113.05 crores to five states and union territories from the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF).

"Andhra Pradesh has been allocated Rs 280.78 crores while Bihar has been granted Rs 1,255.27 crores for floods during southwest Monsoon," the official statement read.

Tamil Nadu has been given a grant of Rs 63.14 crores for Cyclone 'Nivar' and Rs 223.77s crore for Cyclone 'Burevi. Both the cyclone hit the state in 2020.

The Union Territory of Puducherry has been allocated Rs 9.91 crores for Cyclone 'Nivar' while Madhya Pradesh has been granted Rs 1,280.18 crores for Pest Attack during the Kharif season last year.

While approving the additional Central Assistance Shah said that the union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had resolved to help the people of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh who braved these natural disasters.

The Central Government had deputed Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) immediately after the calamities without waiting for the receipt of Memorandum from the affected State Governments.

In addition during the financial year 2020-21, till date, the Central Government has released Rs 19 036.43 crores to 28 States from the State Disaster Risk Management Fund (SDRMF) and Rs 4,409.71 crores to 11 States from NDRMF. (ANI)