Centre, Assam Govt initiate process of talks with armed militant group KLO

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 21 (ANI): The government has initiated the process of talks with the armed militant outfit Kamatapur Liberation Organization (KLO) after its self-styled commander-in-chief Jiban Singha Koch and a few other leaders came out from the jungle to join the mainstream.

The talks will be held with the central government the Assam state Government and members of the KLO, dates of which are being finalised.

A senior official of Assam police said that Jiban Singha Koch is now in Guwahati.

"The government has initiated to start talks with KLO," the police official said.



Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that it was big news that Jiban Singha Koch has returned to the mainstream.

"He joined the mainstream a few days back. Let him take rest for some time then he will start discussions with the government," Sarma said.

Recently, Koch along with nine other leaders, and members of the outfit surrendered before the security forces in the Longwa region in Nagaland's Mon district.

The KLO has been demanding a separate state for the Koch Rajbongshi community. The community is spread over parts of north West Bengal and Assam has been demanding for a separate stee of Kamtapur.

In a tweet in December 2022, the Assam chief minister had said," In Continuation with Govt of India's efforts to bring lasting peace in the region, I welcome the desire of KLO leadership to join mainstream at an early date to resolve all issues through political dialogues. Govt of Assam would fully reciprocate this goodwill measure." (ANI)

