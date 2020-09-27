Centre assured to set up NIA office in Bengaluru: Tejasvi Surya

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): The Central government has agreed to set up a National Investigation Agency (NIA) office at Bengaluru to investigate the anti-national activity of some organisations, said Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday.

Surya further informed the media that he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to set up a full-fledged NIA office at Bengaluru and the Union Minister agreed.

"Many terror modules and sleeper cells were busted in Bengaluru. I urged Home Minister to set up a permanent division of NIA so that anti-India activists that want to use Bengaluru as an incubator of terror activities can be curtailed. He assured it will be set up soon," he said while speaking to the media.



Tejasvi Surya also commented on the August 11 east Bengaluru violence and said, "On August 11, there was an incident of violence in Bengaluru where police stations were attacked. NIA investigation into it resulted in the arrest of a few key conspirators. It has come to light that the protest was not spontaneous but a conspiracy."

NIA on Thursday arrested a key conspirator, Sayed Saddiq Ali, for his involvement in the attack on KG Halli Police Station in Bengaluru that took place in the late evening of August 11, 2020.

The attack resulted in damage to public and government property, including damage to the police station building and vehicles parked in the police station premises and nearby areas. (ANI)

