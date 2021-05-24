Centre assures oxygen supply from eastern India won't be affected due to cyclone Yaas

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): The supply of Liquid medical oxygen (LMO) from eastern India to the rest of the country will not be affected by the incoming cyclone Yaas, assured Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday.

Interacting with industry leaders on the preparedness of the cyclone, along with Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Piyush Goyal, Pradhan said that the Ministry of PNG has made a full assessment of various oil and gas installations, ships, docks etc in the area, and learning from recent experience, has taken all precautionary steps to ensure minimal damage.

Union Railways Minister Goyal while addressing the meeting, said that Central and State governments are working hard to ensure minimal loss to people and property in view of the upcoming cyclone.

He also expressed hope that they would overcome the disaster and industry participants can play an important role in ensuring this.

"Relief supplies should be properly channelised, minimum outages of Communication and electricity ensured, Mobile and torches kept fully charged, and DG sets fully stocked up with fuel," he said, while also calling for constant monitoring of the situation, support for healthcare workers, and those in distress.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal is very likely to move slowly north-north-westwards and intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal near north Odisha and West Bengal coasts by the morning of May 26.

It is very likely to cross north Odisha - West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar islands by the evening of May 26 as a very severe cyclonic storm.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) informed that pre-emptive measures have already been taken to minimise the loss of lives and property. All agencies have been put on high alerts and they are working in close coordination. Fishing boats have been brought to the shore.

NDRF Assistanst Commandant (2nd Battalion) said five teams deployed in East Midnapore and two teams in Digha. "Evacuation has started in Digha with people in temporary shelters being evacuated while those in permanent houses have been asked to take necessary precautions, ahead of cyclone Yaas."

Railway authorities informed that passenger trains will be cancelled from tomorrow onwards in the areas likely to be worst affected, and the freight trains will also be regulated when the wind speed picks up. (ANI)