New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): The Union Government on Wednesday banned the export of alcohol-based sanitisers amid coronavirus crisis.
"Alcohol-based hand sanitisers are prohibited for exports," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said in a notification.
Sanitisers are used as a disinfectant to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. (ANI)
Centre bans export of hand sanitisers
ANI | Updated: May 06, 2020 19:36 IST
