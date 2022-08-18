Centre blocks 8 You Tube channels for spreading disinformation

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday blocked eight YouTube channels, including one based in Pakistan for spreading disinformation related to India's national security, foreign relations and public order.

The Ministry has blocked seven Indian and one Pakistan-based Youtube news channels under the IT Rules, 2021.

As per the information, the blocked channels had over 114 crore views and 85,73,000 subscribers.

It has been revealed that fake anti-India content was being monetized by the blocked channels on YouTube.

Earlier on April 25, it had blocked 16 YouTube news channels including 10 Indian and 6 Pakistan-based channels for spreading disinformation related to India's national security, foreign relations, and public order. (ANI)