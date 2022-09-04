Centre, BSF shall ensure strict compliance of SOP while transporting camels for Republic Day: Delhi HC

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): The Delhi High Court in an order passed on a Public Interest Litigation regarding the transportation of camels for the Republic Day Parade, said that the Union of India, the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways as well as the Border Security Force (BSF) shall ensure strict compliance of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that reads with the rules governing the field in the matter of transport of camels.

The bench of Justice Satish Chander Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said, "any deviation in the matter of transport of camels shall be viewed seriously by this court. In case the SOP or any statutory provision is violated in future while transporting the camels, the petitioner shall certainly be free to bring the same to the notice of this Court."

The same bench had recently kept the order reserved on a PIL stating that the guidelines and directions were laid but the same were not complied with or adhered to by the concerned authorities, alleging the illegal transportation of camels during the Republic Day Parade.

The bench noted that the status report filed by Animal Welfare Board of India asserted that the respondents have been taking all care and precaution in transporting the camels and are also following the statutory provisions.



The bench said, "Court is of the considered opinion that no further orders are required to be passed in the present PIL. However, it is made clear that the respondents shall ensure strict compliance of the amendment to Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (The Transport of Animals) Rules, 2020 while transporting the camels in future also for the purpose of their participation in Republic Day Parade, or any other purpose also. In case of transporting of camels, the respondents shall also ensure that the statutory provisions as contained in the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 are not violated."

The petitioner, Scouts and Guides for animals and birds, a registered trust claimed that it has got appreciation award with respect to saving lives of animals and stated that 100 camels were brought to Delhi from Rajasthan every year in goods transport vehicles, violating the Section 3 and 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 along with other relevant acts.

The petitioner trust through advocate Ankur Bhasin alleged that the inaction of the respondents has deplorably failed in taking any step in connection with illegal transportation of camels into the state for the event of Republic Day. Due to this "tradition" every year invariably, camels are illegally transported from Rajasthan and brought into the State of the Government of NCT of Delhi.

The petitioner further sought Court to take Suo-moto cognizance of the alleged illegal transportation of camels in gross violation of the rules as laid down by the Union of India.

As per Section 38 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, rules dealing with various aspects have also been enacted from time to time, to fulfill the purposes of the Act but respondents have failed to carve a niche, the plea read. (ANI)

