Centre can use Afghanistan's situation to take advantage in UP elections, alleges Kapil Sibal

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday alleged that the Centre will try to manipulate the Taliban regime in Afghanistan for its own advantage ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

However, the Congress leader claimed that India has no role in an "inclusive intra-Afghan dialogue"

"Afghanistan We are hardly a player in an "inclusive intra-Afghan dialogue". Our policy towards the Taliban regime will be guided by how this regime can use it to it's advantage in the UP Assembly election. That is the bitter truth! The media is already playing its part!" tweeted Sibal.

India's Permanent Representative to United Nations TS Tirumurti on Thursday said that Afghan territory should not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists, or to plan or to finance terrorist acts by the Taliban.



He also said that Security Council Resolution 2593 has taken note of the Taliban statement that Afghans will be able to travel abroad in an unhindered manner, a statement from United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) informed.

India's emphasis has been on the welfare and well-being of the people of Afghanistan. India has undertaken more than 500 development projects in each of the 34 provinces of Afghanistan, Tirumurti informed during his address to the United Nations Security Council.

Meanwhile, the Taliban is facing cascading challenges as the outfit announced a caretaker government in Afghanistan weeks after the takeover of the war-torn country.

Only a few days after the Taliban named an acting cabinet to lead the nation, tensions flared with neighbouring Pakistan while Afghanistan's longstanding humanitarian crisis has also deepened, The New York Times informed.

The Taliban is facing intense outrage from the people. Journalists, women and activists including university students, all are holding demonstrations against the outfit while the 'new government' is imposing restrictions to curb the voices rising against it. (ANI)

