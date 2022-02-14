Centre cancelled permission for CM Channi's visit to Hoshiarpur, says Congress' Sunil Jakhar

Hoshiarpur (Punjab) [India], February 14 (ANI): Weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach incident in Punjab, former president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Sunil Kumar Jakhar on Monday alleged that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's scheduled visit to Hoshiarpur was cancelled by the Centre.

Addressing a public gathering in Hoshiarpur, Jakhar said, "Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was scheduled to come to Hoshiarpur but it's shameful that the Central Government cancelled permission for him to come here."

"If the Election Commission of India does not take cognisance of this, I will understand that these polls are a farce, sham," Jakhar said.

The Congress leader said the Centre should shed some light on the incident.

"A few days back, the Prime Minister said that when he came to Punjab, he wasn't allowed to visit Ferozepur and there was a threat to his life. Today, when Charanjit Singh Channi is being stopped from coming to Hoshiarpur, I request PM Modi sahab to shed some light on it," he said.

Prime Minister's Ferozepur rally earlier had to be cancelled after a major security breach with his convoy stuck on a flyover after the agitating farmers had blocked the road. The BJP is raising the issue of the security breach of the Prime Minister in the ongoing electioneering in the state.

On January 5, Prime Minister's convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes.

Assembly polls for electing 117 assembly seats in Punjab will be held on February 20. The results will be declared on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats, ousting the SAD-BJP government, which had been in power for 10 years. (ANI)