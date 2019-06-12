Centre closely monitoring situation due to Cyclone Vayu: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Centre is "closely monitoring the situation" in Gujarat where cyclone Vayu is expected to make landfall on Thursday and other parts which may be impacted.

"The Central Government is closely monitoring the situation due to Cyclone Vayu in Gujarat and other parts of India. I have been constantly in touch with state Governments. NDRF and other agencies are working round the clock to provide all possible assistance," Prime Minister tweeted.

Urging people to follow the real-time information being provided by the Government and local agencies regarding the cyclone, Modi said, "Praying for the safety and wellbeing of all those affected by Cyclone Vayu. The Government and local agencies are providing real-team information, which I urge those in affected areas to closely follow."

The cyclone is expected to touch Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph on the morning of June 13.

Cyclone Vayu is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Gujarat along with storm surge, which may cause inundation in the low lying coastal areas of Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagarh, Diu, Gir, Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts at the time of landfall.

NDRF has mobilised 35 teams in Gujarat and four teams in Diu in coordination with the local administration. Rescue teams of SDRF, Army, Coast Guard, and BSF are also in the readiness.

Earlier, the Union Home Ministry had issued detailed advisories to the Gujarat government and the Diu administration, asking them to take all precautionary measures to prevent loss of life in the wake of the impending Cyclone. (ANI)