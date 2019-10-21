Centre committed to strengthening border infra to tackle 'threats', says Rajnath Singh

Ladakh [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the Centre was committed to bolstering infrastructure in border areas to "effectively deal with any threats that undermine the peace and tranquillity" in the country.

Speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of strategically important 'Col Chewang Rinchen Setu', Singh said strengthening borders was the need of the hour.

"Border area development is an integral part of our government's plan and this bridge is a part of that strategy", the Defence Minister said.

Situated at an altitude of 15,000 feet, the 430-metre-long bridge has been built by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) over River Shyok, connecting Durbuk and Daulat Beg Oldie in Eastern Ladakh in 15 months.

Terming connectivity as one of the most important aspects of development, the Defence Minister said that new avenues can be opened through people-to-people contact.

He said BRO was utilising over Rs 900 crore for the development of Ladakh, exuding confidence that the region will soon become a "hub for not only domestic but foreign tourists as well".

The Defence Minister said the government's move to make Ladakh a separate Union Territory has opened new doors of development in the region.

"Like the rest of the country, Ladakh will now become a destination for investment. There will also be a boost in revenue generation and employment opportunities for local people", Singh said. (ANI)

