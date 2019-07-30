Centre constitutes welfare board for traders

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The central government has constituted the 'National Traders' Welfare Board' to advise the Centre to identify policy measures to achieve the objective of welfare of traders and their employees, read a notification from Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Constituted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, the Board will suggest simplifications in the Acts and Rules applicable to traders and make recommendations to reduce the compliance burden of traders.

It will advise the government to improve access to funds for traders and to make recommendations regarding social security benefits like insurance, pension, healthcare etc., for traders and their employees, according to the statement.

The Board will make recommendations to address any other problems and issues of traders and their employees.

The Board shall consist of a chairperson, a "person capable of representing the issues of traders," the notification read. Also, it shall have up to five persons having special knowledge of matters relating to the technical or other aspects of retail trade, and up to 10 representatives of trade associations.

"Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (dealing with Internal Trade) shall be the Convener of the Board. Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade shall provide secretarial assistance to the National Traders' Welfare Board," read the notification.

Representatives of Department of Commerce, Department of Financial Services, Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and NITI Aayog may also be invited for the meetings.

The Board shall meet at least once in every quarter. A quorum of the meeting shall be one-third of the total Members of the Board.

The term of office of the Chairperson and Members of the Board other than the official members shall be two years from the date of appointment, or until further orders, whichever is earlier. (ANI)

