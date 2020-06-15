Centre, Delhi govt to work together to combat COVID-19 crisis: Satyendar Jain

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that yesterday's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah was fruitful and added that the Centre and Delhi government have resolved to work together to combat the coronavirus crisis.

"Yesterday's meeting was fruitful. The Central and Delhi government will work together to combat the coronavirus crisis. In testing facilities, there were some lapses on the part of the Centre. They are extending facilities to us. These lapses will be removed and testing will increase," Jain told reporters here.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on Sunday chaired two meetings on coronavirus situation in the national capital along with Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in which Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were present.

Later, Shah announced a series of measures to tackle the disease in the national capital including increasing testing three times in six days, providing 500 converted rail coaches to add 8,000 beds and steps for the availability of 60 percent coronavirus beds in private hospitals at lower rates.

Speaking to media, Jain today said that trains and banquet halls set up for treatment of coronavirus patients will be treated as an extension of hospitals and serious patients will be kept in hospitals and others will be kept in these facilities.

He said that there are a total number of 41,182 coronavirus cases in the national capital, of which 24,032 are active cases and 1,327 others have lost their lives.

Jain said that a decision has been taken to exempt nursing homes in the city from mandatory COVID-19 treatment to reserve some medical facilities in view of the upcoming season, which records some cases of dengue, malaria and other diseases.

Delhi Government had earlier withdrawn its order mandating all nursing homes in the city with bed strength between 10 beds to 49 beds as COVID-19 nursing homes. (ANI)

