Centre designates Hizb-ul-Mujahideen member Basit Ahmad Reshi as terrorist under UAPA for target killings in J-K

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): The Centre on Tuesday designated Hizb-ul-Mujahideen member Basit Ahmad Reshi as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 for his involvement in terror acts including "subversive activities and coordinating target killings in Jammu and Kashmir".

Born on March 4, 1996, Reshi alias, who is a resident of Yemberzalwari Shiva Dangerpora in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, is presently based in Pakistan.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) designated terrorists considering Reshi's involvement in "subversive activities and coordinating target killings in Jammu and Kashmir".

"Reshi planned and executed a terror attack on a police guard post of shrine Baba Ali Raina at Tajjaur Sharief Peth Astan in Sopore on August 18, 2015 in which one police personnel and a civilian were killed," the notification mentioned.

Reshi owing to his good network of associates in his native area coordinates for recruitment and execution of terror attacks, the notification further reads.

Besides, Reshi has been involved in "managing arms and ammunition and terror financing from across the border and motivating youths to join terrorist ranks".

"The Central Government believes that Basit Ahmad Reshi is involved in terrorism and he is to be notified as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967," reads the notification.

The order mentioned that the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967) has been enacted to provide for more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations and for dealing with terrorist activities.

Besides, it noted, Clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 empowers the Central Government to notify the name of an individual in the Fourth Schedule to the Act, if it believes that he is involved in terrorism.

The notification also mentioned that Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen is listed as a terrorist organisation under the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. (ANI)