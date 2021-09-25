Centre determined to enhance Army's strength, equip it with state-of-art facilities: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

By Nishant Ketu

Drass (Ladakh) [India], September 25 (ANI): Union Information and Broadcasting and Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said that the government is determined to enhance the strength of the Indian Army and equip them with state-of-art facilities.

Thakur was at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass to pay tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the war.



Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "The government is working continuously to increase the morale of our army, to increase its strength. Nobody can match the contributions of these soldiers who protect our country. Be it better facilities at the borders of the country, weapons, fighter jets, bullet-proof jackets, roads or bridges, every effort is being made to arrange all this by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On every Deepawali too, the Prime Minister is among the soldiers."

Recalling the sacrifices of the martyrs in the Kargil war, he said, "I come from a military family myself. I come from the Veerbhoomi, the Devbhoomi of Himachal Pradesh. Maximum sacrifices were made by soldiers from this state."

Thakur expressed his gratitude towards the Army for building the memorial.

"Many tourists come here from Ladakh to Srinagar. The memorial has been built in the memory of soldiers who gave an example of valour and sacrificed their lives in the war. This memorial has a lot of information on the lives and sacrifices of our soldiers. Thanks to the army for building this memorial. The army has preserved the memory of these soldiers and the Amar Jawan Jyoti that is burning continuously serves the purpose of keeping the memories of these soldiers alive while also inspiring the youth," Thakur said.

After the Pakistani army infiltrated into Indian territory in 1999 and captured the peaks of Kargil, 527 soldiers of the Indian Army were martyred and more than 1300 soldiers were injured in the fighting in this area from May 3, 1999, to July 26 1999. At the same time, the Pakistani army also suffered heavy losses and had to face a defeat. The Indian Army recaptured the entire area on July 26, 1999, and this day is celebrated every year as Kargil Vijay Diwas. (ANI)

