Centre developing thematic circuits in a planned manner, Tourism Ministry informs Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], Dec 9 (ANI): The Central government is developing thematic circuits in the country in a "planned and prioritised manner" under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

The written reply, which was in response to a question asked by Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, reads: "Ministry of Tourism under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme is developing thematic circuits in the country in a planned and prioritised manner.

"The projects under the scheme are identified for development in consultation with the State governments/Union Territory Administrations and are sanctioned subject to the availability of funds, submission of suitable detailed project reports, adherence to scheme guidelines and utilisation of funds released earlier," reads the reply further.

"The submission of the project proposal by the State Governments/Union Territory Administrations and its sanctioning is a continuous process," adds the reply in response to Gandhi's question if Wayanad is proposed to be included in any tourist circuit being developed by the government. (ANI)

