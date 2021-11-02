Centre directs all ministries, departments to put up preamble wall in their offices

New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Amid the ongoing 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' event being organised across the country as India celebrates the 75th year of independence, the Centre has directed all the ministries and departments to "put up a preamble wall" in their office premises and submit their action taken report in e-Samiksha portal.

The e- Samiksha portal is directly monitored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cabinet Secretariat to get inputs about the progress of schemes and projects in all ministries.

All the ministries and departments have been requested for online updation of the Action Taken Report (ATR) in the category of Group of Officers (Other Action Points) in the e-Samiksha Portal. The coordination division in all the ministries and departments have been requested to furnish the ATR on the subject "all ministries/ departments to put up a preamble wall in their office premises".

The e-Samiksha is a real-time online system for monitoring projects by the Prime Minister and follow-up action is to be updated by the concerned ministry as and when the status changes or at least every month the PM monitors this on his iPad. E-Samiksha play a key role in measuring performance in government.

Referring to the order which was issued earlier and was again reissued recently, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed all the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to "put up a preamble wall" in their office premises and submit their action taken report to the ministry by this evening.

The MHA, in its order on October 28, has directed Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Security Guard (NSG) and Assam Rifles to "furnish the action taken report" in respect of their organisation to it through e-mail.

MHA's Police II division issued the order referring to the subject.



However, the order does not mention any specific criteria of preamble wall, all the CAPFs are engaged in the process to fulfil the direction on time.

The then Minister Prakash Javadekar on November 26, 2020, had inaugurated the preamble wall at the premises of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on the occasion of Constitution Day. The same year, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, as well as the Department of Personnel and Training, also unveiled. Similarly, some other ministries and departments also unveiled preamble walls in their office premises as per the Centre's order.

The preamble mentions "we, the people of India, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic, republic and to secure to all its citizens: Justice, social, economic and political; liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship; equality of status and or opportunity, and to promote among them all; fraternity assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the nation"

"In our constituent assembly this twenty-sixth day of November 1949, do hereby adopt, enact, and give to ourselves this constitution," mentions the preamble.

The order was again sent to all the ministries and departments as we celebrate Constitution Day, also known as National Law Day, in India on November 26 every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India, as well as the same time we are celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav-- an initiative of the Central government to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India this far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is an embodiment of all that is progressive about India's socio-cultural, political and economic identity. The official journey of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" commenced on March 12 this year which started a 75-week countdown to India's 75th anniversary of independence and will end post a year on August 15, 2023. (ANI)

