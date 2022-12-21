Centre directs States to conduct genome sequencing of COVID positive samples to track variants

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): In view of the recent rising cases of COVID-19 in some countries, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday requested States and Union Territories to send samples of all COVID-19 positive cases to INSACOG labs to track new variants, if any.

The Health Ministry and INSACOG are keeping a sharp watch on the situation.

"In view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, United States of America, the Republic of Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive cases samples to track the variants through SARS-CoV-2 Genome Consortium Network (INSACOG) network," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter addressed to the States and Union Territories on Tuesday.



"All states are requested to ensure that as far as possible samples of all positive cases, on a daily basis, are sent to the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSLs) that are mapped to the States and UTs," said Union Health Secretary.

"Such an exercise will enable the timely detection of new variants. If any, circulating in the country and wil facilitate the undertaking of requisite public health measures for the same," added Bhushan.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with senior officials and experts on the COVID-19 situation in the country on Wednesday.

He will also review meetings on Covid 19 situations in other countries. (ANI)

