Centre directs states, union territories to provide for redressal of migrants' grievances as per SC order

New Delhi [India], Apr 2 (ANI): Amid movement of migrant workers during the coronavirus pandemic, Preeti Sudan, Secretary at Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has written to Chief Secretaries of all states and Union territories asking them to assure redressal of migrant labourers grievances as directed by the Supreme Court.

The letter, written by Sudan, states that the Supreme Court has directed that "migrant workers in relief camps or shelter homes should be provided adequate medical facilities besides proper arrangement for food, clean drinking water, and sanitation."

Along with this, trained counselors or community group leaders belonging to all faiths should visit the shelter camps and the police and other local authorities too should understand the "anxiety and fear of the migrants" and should deal with it in a humane manner.

It further implored the governments in the state or Union territories to "engage volunteers along with the police to supervise the welfare activities of the migrants and all concerned."

All states have also been asked to take necessary action and further submit a compliance report to the Supreme Court as per its directions.

Migrant workers from around the country are facing numerous hardships as they proceeded to return to their homes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

