Centre enters into allotment agreement with WBPDCL over power generation

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The Centre and the West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) on Monday entered into an agreement regarding the allocation of coal blocks for the generation of thermal power, according to a press release.

"The Central Government entered into an allotment agreement with the WBPDCL regarding the DeochaPachamiDewanganj-Harinsingha coal block today. In accordance with the provisions of Coal Block Allocation Rules, 2017, made under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulations) Act, 1957, the WBPDCL has been allocated the DeochaPachamiDewanganj-Harinsingha coal block located in the State of West Bengal containing an area of 12.28 sq. km. with estimated reserves of 2102 Million Tonnes for the generation of power," a press release by the PIB read.

According to the release, the project will generate both direct and indirect employment in West Bengal will also contribute to the socio-economic development of the region.

Further, the project will also address the immediate as well as the forthcoming coal and power requirements of the region.

The allotment agreement was signed by Ram Shiromani Saroj, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Coal, Amit Bhattacharyya Director (Regulatory Affairs), WBPDCL, among other officials from the Ministry and WBPDCL. (ANI)

