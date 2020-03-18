Centre exploring options to help Indians stranded at Wagah

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): The Centre is exploring all options to help a group of Indians who want to enter the Indian territory but are stuck at the Wagah Border due to technical and legal issues, government sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources, the group, a few days earlier, went to Pakistan via Dubai through a flight from Delhi.

But the sports event was cancelled over the coronavirus scare following which the group decided to return to India through the Wagah-Attari border.

Sources claimed that if a person has travelled by air, then it is not possible to allow the person through land borders.

India has suspended its land border crossing points with Pakistan from March 16 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday said that the number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 151, including 25 foreign nationals.

At least 7,529 people globally have died from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, while more than 180,000 infections have been confirmed in at least 150 countries and territories, according to the World Health Organisation. (ANI)

