Centre extended all possible help to Maharashtra amid COVID-19, says BJP state chief

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Maharashtra President Chandrakant Patil on Thursday, reacting to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s chief Sharad Pawar's remarks on Centre cooperating with the state government in fighting COVID-19, said this showed that the Centre has given all possible help to the state.

"I don't know what is the political meaning of this statement but the academic meaning of that is Centre has given all possible support to the system," Patil said.

"The Central government gave over 1 crore vaccine dosages but several dosages were wasted, why so?" he questioned.



NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that the Centre is cooperating with the state government in the ongoing pandemic.

Speaking on the issue Pawar said, "The Central government is cooperating with the State government in this tough times of pandemic. We all have to come together and fight this menace farmers, traders, workers and people should understand the current situation. The State and Centre both have to come together and find out a way to fight the pandemic."

The reaction of the NCP chief came after Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday had said the state is facing a COVID-19 vaccine crunch.

"Currently, we have 14 lakh vaccine doses which will get over in the next three days. We've urged for 40 lakh more vaccine doses per week. I'm not saying that the Center is not giving us vaccines but the speed of delivery of vaccines is slow," Tope had said. (ANI)

