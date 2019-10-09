Centre extends Aadhaar seeding date for PM-Kisan plan

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): The central government on Wednesday extended Aadhaar seeding date to allow farmers to avail Rs 6,000 benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Scheme till November 30.

This decision was taken during a key meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs in New Delhi.

"Cabinet has decided to relax till 30th November 2019, the mandatory requirement of Aadhaar seeding for release of benefits under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi after 1st August, 2019," said Union Minister Prakash Javedkar while speaking to media at Shastri Bhawan today.

"The date has been extended to provide help to the farmers ahead of rabi season," he added.

He claimed that more than 7 crore farmers are already receiving the benefit under the scheme, in which Rs 6000 is being provided to each farmer in three equal installments.

This scheme was announced in the Interim Budget for the year 2019-2020 and was launched on February 24, 2019, in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh where the first rounds of installments were paid to several farmers.

Under the scheme, beneficiary farmers are provided income support of Rs. 6000. This amount is released in three-four (quarterly)-monthly installments of Rs.2000 each over the year. It is credited directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer mode.

Farmers with cultivable land holding up to 2 hectares across the country can avail the benefit under the scheme. (ANI)

