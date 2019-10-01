Representative image
Centre extends AFSPA in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh for six months

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:26 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): In view of continuing activities of banned insurgent groups in the Northeast, the central government on Tuesday extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh and four other police station areas bordering Assam by another six months.
According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh and four police stations bordering Assam were declared "disturbed" areas under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), 1958.
The decision was taken after reviewing of the law and order situation in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh and in the area falling within the jurisdiction of four police stations in districts of the state.
"Now, therefore, Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of the following four police stations in the districts of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the State of Assam, are declared as 'disturbed area' under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 up to March 31, 2020 w.e.f. October 1, 2019, unless withdrawn earlier," the notification said.
The police stations include Namsai and Mahadevpur police stations in Namsai district, Roing police station in Lower Dibang Valley district and Sunpura police station in Lohit district.
Earlier, this year in April, the MHA had withdrawn AFSPA from Balemu and Bhalukpong police stations in West Kameng district, Seijosa police station in East Kameng district and the Balijan police station in Papumpare district.
The AFSPA is imposed in areas where armed forces are required to operate in order to aid civil authorities. For AFSPA to become valid, however, an area needs to be declared disturbed either by the central or the state government under Section 3 of the 1958 act.
Some parts of Arunachal Pradesh have the presence of banned militant outfits such as National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN), United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) and National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB). (ANI)

