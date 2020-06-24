Centre extends deadline for filing ITR, linking Aadhaar with PAN

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): The central government on Wednesday extended the deadline for filing revised income-tax returns (ITR) for 2018-19 fiscal till July 31, 2020.

The date for linking Aadhaar with PAN has also been extended to March 31, 2021.

"The time for filing of original as well as revised income-tax returns for the FY 2018-19 (AY 2019-20) has been extended to July 31, 2020. Due date for income tax return for the FY 2019-20 (AY 2020-21) has been extended to November 30, 2020. Hence, the returns of income which are required to be filed by July 31, 2020 and October 31, 2020 can be filed upto November 30, 2020. Consequently, the date for furnishing tax audit report has also been extended to October 31, 2020," a Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) release said.

"The date for linking of Aadhaar with PAN would also be extended to March 31, 2021," it said.

In a relief to small and middle-class taxpayers, the date for payment of self-assessment tax in the case of a taxpayer whose self-assessment tax liability is upto Rs 1 lakh has also been extended to November 30, 2020.

"However, it is clarified that there will be no extension of date for the payment of self-assessment tax for the taxpayers having self-assessment tax liability exceeding Rs. 1 lakh. In this case, the whole of the self-assessment tax shall be payable by the due dates specified in the Income-tax Act, 1961 (IT Act) and delayed payment would attract interest under section 234A of the IT Act," read the release.

The deadline for making various investment/ payment for claiming deduction under Chapter-VIA-B of the IT Act which includes section 80C (LIC, PPF, NSC etc.), 80D (Mediclaim), 80G (Donations) etc. has also been further extended to July 31, 2020.

The investment/ payment can be made up to July 31, 2020 for claiming the deduction under these sections for FY 2019-20, the CBDT said.

The government has also extended deadline for making investment/ construction/ purchase for claiming rollover benefit/ deduction in respect of capital gains under sections 54 to 54GB of the IT Act to September 30, 2020. (ANI)

