Centre extends deadline for suggestions on draft e-commerce rules till July 21

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): The Centre has extended the deadline for public comments on proposed amendments to the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020 to July 21.



In an official notification on Monday, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause of sub-section (1) of section 101 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 (35 of 2019), the Central Government on July 23, 2020 had notified the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020."

The Department of Consumer Affairs has sought views, comments and suggestions on the proposed amendments to Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020 available at the official link in track change mode (proposed additions in 'blue' and deletions in 'red' strikethrough.

Jayashree Narayanan, Under Secretary of Department of Consumer Affairs under Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said, "It has now been decided to extend the timeline for receipt of comment, suggestions on the Draft E-Commerce Rules. View, comments or suggestions on the proposed amendments may be sent by July 21, 2021 by email on the official link." (ANI)

