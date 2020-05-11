Centre extends last date for receiving nominations for Gandhi Peace Prize 2020

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Culture on Monday extended the last date for the receipt of nominations for the Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 up to June 15 in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

"For the year 2020, the last date for receiving the nominations was 30th April 2020. Due to COVID-19 lockdown throughout the country, the last date for receipt of nominations for the Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 has now been extended up to and including 15.6.2020," said an official release by Nirupama Kotru, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Culture.

"The Ministry of Culture invites nominations for awarding Gandhi Peace Prize every year. The nominations are to be made in accordance with the provisions of the Code of Procedure for Gandhi Peace Prize which is available on Ministry of Culture, Government of India's website: www.indiaculture.nic.in," added the release. (ANI)

