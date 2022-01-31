Centre extends suspension of biometric attendance for its departments, ministries till Feb 15

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The Central government on Monday extended the suspension of biometric attendance in all its departments and ministries till February 15 or until further order.

Ministry of Personnel issued the order and reiterated that the employees shall mark their attendance in the attendance registers which is maintained manually.

The move was taken considering preventive measures to contain the spread of Novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

"The biometric attendance shall remain suspended till February 15, 2022, or till further orders, whichever is earlier," said the order.

The order further directs all the heads of departments to ensure that all employees wear masks, at all times, and continue to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour strictly.

The order has been marked to all the ministries and departments under the Government of India, Prime Minister's Office, Cabinet Secretariat, PS to MoS. (PP), PSO to Secretary (Personnel) and Senior Tech, Director, National Informatics Centre, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

The fresh order is an extension of a similar Office Memorandum (OM) order issued by the Ministry of Personnel on January 3 in the wake of the third wave of COVID-19.

"In view of the initial signs of a surge in cases of COVID-19, the matter regulating attendance of Central Government employees has been reviewed and it has been decided as under, with immediate effect till January 31, 2022," the order issued on January 3 mentioned.

Physical attendance of government servants below the level of Under Secretary was restricted to 50 per cent of the actual strength and the remaining 50 per cent shall work from home, the order read.



A roster was asked to be prepared accordingly by all the departments concerned and it was further directed that all officers of the level of Under Secretary and above would attend office on a regular basis.

Persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees were exempted from attending office but are required to work from home.

The officers and staff are directed to follow staggered timings, to avoid over-crowding in offices from 9 am to 5.30 pm and 10 am to 6.30 pm.

All officers and staff residing in the containment zone have been exempted from coming to offices till the containment zone is denotified.

Those officers and staff who are not attending office and working from home are directed to be available on the telephone and other electronic means of communication at all times.

The order clearly mentioned that meetings, as far as possible, shall be conducted on video conferencing and personal meetings with visitors, unless absolutely necessary in the public interest, are to be avoided.

All officers and staff have to ensure strict compliance with COVID-appropriate behaviour, that is, frequent washing of hands and sanitisation, wearing a mask and face cover, observing social distancing at all times.

It is advised to ensure proper cleaning and frequent sanitization of the workplace, particularly of the frequently touched surfaces.

Head of Departments are also asked to ensure non-crowding in corridors and canteens.

"All Ministries, Departments, Offices as well as the Central Government employees are directed to ensure strict compliance of instructions on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour issued by Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW) and DoP&T from time to time," read the order. (ANI)

