Centre extends validity of FCRA registration of NGOs till June 30

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday extended the validity of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration of non-government organisations (NGOs) by three months till June 30.

The validity was slated to expire on March 31.

In a fresh order issued on Thursday, the MHA declares the extension of the validity of FCRA registration certificates in continuation of its public notice issued on December 31 last year.



In the order, the MHA noted "the Central government, in public interest, has decided to extend the validity of FCRA registration certificates of certain categories of FCRA registered entities".

"The validity of registration certificates of such entities whose validity was extended till March 31, 2022 in terms of the Public Notice dated December 31, 2021 and whose renewal application is pending will stand extended till June 30, 2022 or till the date of disposal of the renewal application, whichever is earlier," said the order.

The validity of those FCRA entities whose five years validity period is expiring during April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022 and who have applied or apply for renewal before the expiry of five years validity period will stand extended upto June 30 or till the date of disposal of the renewal application, whichever is earlier, said the order.

The order also mentioned that all FCRA registered associations are therefore advised to take note that in case of refusal of the application for renewal of certificate of registration, the validity of the certificate shall be deemed to have expired on the date of refusal of the application of renewal and the association shall not be eligible either to receive the foreign contribution or utilise the foreign contribution ' received.

"This issues with the approval of the Competent Authority. All concerned may take note of the decision and take appropriate action in the matter." (ANI)

