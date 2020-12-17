Centre felicitates two Uttarakhand cops for good work

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 17 (ANI): Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Wednesday felicitated two Uttarakhand Police personnel for doing commendable work in the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) and Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS), according to headquarters of state Director General of Police.



Uttarakhand Police Inspector Rachna Shrivastava and lady constable Anita, who is posted in Rudraprayag district were felicitated at a virtual conference.

According to DGP's office, the Ministry of Home Affairs has felicitated 34 police personnel in the country for special work in CCTNS and ICJS. (ANI)

