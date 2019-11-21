Centre first praises farmers for growth in paddy production, later blames them for stubble burning: Bhagwat Mann

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Bhagwat Mann on Wednesday hit out at the Centre, stating that government praises the farmers for growth in paddy production and later blames them for stubble burning.

"The government first praises the growth in paddy production and later blames the farmers for stubble burning," Mann told to ANI outside Parliament.

He said that Minimum Support Price (MSP) is levied on crops causing stubble burning. "The government should come up with an alternative and provide MSP on other crops as well. If they do so, they will not have any complaint from farmers as they will not grow paddy," he said.

Responding to BJP leaders questioning his absence during a debate over Delhi pollution in Parliament on Wednesday, Mann said, "I got the date to speak today. The issue of pollution is related to Delhi and I am not a resident of the city, however, as an AAP MP I will speak today on the issue."

He said that BJP MPs from Delhi including Dr Harsh Vardhan should answer about their absence during the debate as they are the residents of Delhi.

Being asked about the posters targetting the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over pollution and unsafe drinking water, he said, "Metro is being run and electric vehicles are being launched. To speak about your policies publicity. It is not our habit to speak about the policies implemented for the welfare of the people. We do not waste money on campaigning and advertisement."

The AAP leader further targetted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that changing names of roads and historical places is neither development nor it resolves the issue of an economic slowdown in the country. (ANI)

