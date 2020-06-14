Centre formed committee to investigate cause of Baghjan blowout incident: Dharmendra Pradhan

Tinsukia (Assam) [India], June 14 (ANI): Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that Centre has formed a committee to investigate the cause of Baghjan blowout incident in Assam's Tinsukia district.

While addressing the media after visiting the Baghjan blowout site, Pradhan said: "Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal gave information about the incident in detail. The primary objective of state and the central government is to seal the well, we have called global experts for the task. Centre has formed a committee to investigate the cause of the incident. All guilty persons will be booked."

He assured that the state government was also carrying out an investigation regarding the cause of the incident.

Pradhan along with Sonowal visited the Baghjan blowout site to review the situation on the ground.

The blowout at the gas well of Oil India Limited (OIL) in Baghjan has not only impacted the livelihood of locals living in nearby areas but has also threatened the biodiversity zones.

Locals said several fish, birds, and dolphins were found dead after the oil spill into a river.

As per the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas release on Wednesday, "OIL had informed that while carrying out workover operations in the gas-producing well Baghjan-5 under Baghjan Oilfield in Tinsukia district, the well suddenly became active on May 27 and a blowout occurred. It led to the uncontrolled flow of gas from the well."

The well is located in the vicinity of Dibru-Saikhowa National Park and Maguri Motapung Beel, a wetland. (ANI)

