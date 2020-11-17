Centre forms teams to check compliance of directions for treating COVID-19 patients in private hospitals

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Multi-disciplinary teams have been constituted to visit all private hospitals in Delhi to check the status of compliance of various directions issued by Union Health Ministry for testing and treating COVID patients and that by Delhi government to contain the spread of COVID-19, Home Ministry said on Monday.

The teams will start their visit immediately and they will submit their reports within two days along with specific details, the ministry said.

The teams have been given a list of tasks and have to report to MHA if the private hospitals have wards and ICU beds in accordance with orders issued by the Delhi government and if it has been displayed on corona dashboard of Delhi government on a real-time basis. The teams will also be checking any violations.



Delhi High Court last week vacated a stay imposed by a single-judge bench on Delhi government's order on the reservation of 80 per cent ICU beds in 33 private hospitals for COVID-19 patients.

A division bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad issued the order observing that there is a rise in COVID-19 infections in the national capital.

"In view of the present situation in Delhi, the spiralling cases and the ground reality which is different from how it was when the stay order was passed, the stay order on the reservation is vacated," the bench said. (ANI)

