Centre gave over 27 crores COVID vaccine doses to states, UTs

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): The Centre has provided more than 27 crores COVID vaccine doses to the states and Union Territories (UTs) so far, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Wednesday.

"As many as 27,28,31,900 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 25,45,45,692 doses," reads the official statement.

According to Union Health Ministry, more than 1,82,86,208 COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

The MoHFW had earlier informed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 26,17,40,273 as per the 7 pm provisional report on Tuesday.

"As many as 20,99,621 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,16,326 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years. Cumulatively, 4,34,35,032 persons across 37 states and UTs have received their first dose and total 8,33,808 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive," it said.

India started the world's largest vaccination drive on January 16 this year in a phased manner with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated first. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 years and above with specified co-morbid conditions. India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. Phase 3 of the vaccination drive was started on May 1 for the beneficiaries belonging to the age group 18-44 years. (ANI)