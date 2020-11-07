Centre grants permission to CDS exams candidates to travel by Mumbai Suburban trains on Nov 8

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 (ANI): The Central government on Saturday has granted permission to the candidates of Combined Defence Services (CDS) exams, to travel by special suburban services over the Mumbai Suburban train network on Sunday.

According to an official statement by Railways, valid identity cards of the candidates for this examination will be considered as authority for entry at the stations.

"Permission has been granted by the Ministry of Railways, Government of India to the candidates of combined Defence Services exams, to travel by special suburban services over the Mumbai Suburban network on Sunday, 8th November 2020. Valid identity cards of the candidates for this examination will be considered as authority for entry at the stations," the statement said.



The Railways have appealed to all commuters as permitted by the government of Maharashtra, to follow social distancing norms and wear mask, while travelling in special suburban trains.

"Categories as identified by the State Government, all ladies (between 11 am and 3 pm and after 7pm), practicing lawyers and registered clerks of lawyers during timings as specified, can only travel in these special trains, as permitted by Govt of Maharashtra," the statement said.

Scores of candidates are appearing for CDS exams amid the pandemic. They have asked to wear protective face masks/ face shields to the examination centre. (ANI)

