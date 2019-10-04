Centre grants remission on Gandhi Jayanti under special scheme
ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 17:43 IST
<p>New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): The Central government on October 2 granted special remission in the third phase to the specific categories of convicted prisoners who have consistently maintained good conduct during their term in prisons, to mark the <a href="/search?query=150th birth anniversary">150th birth anniversary</a> of <a href="/search?query=Mahatma Gandhi">Mahatma Gandhi</a>, officials said.<br />Several hundred prisoners, convicted of offences other than murder, rape and corruption, will be released from jails across India<br />The prisoners were considered for special remission and released in three phases. In phase-I, the prisoners were released on October 2, 2018. In phase-II, the prisoners were released on April 6, 2019. In phase-III, the prisoners were released on October 2, 2019.<br />The categories of prisoners who have consistently maintained overall good conduct and were eligible for special remission are - Women convicts of 55 years of age and above, who have completed 50% of their actual sentence period (i.e. without counting the period of general remission earned by them), Transgender convicts of 55 years of age and above, who have completed 50% of their actual sentence period (i.e. without counting the period of general remission earned by them), Male convicts of 60 years of age and above, who have completed 50% of their actual sentence period (i.e. without counting the period of general remission earned by them), Physically challenged/disabled convicts with 70% disability and more (duly certified by a Medical Board) who have completed 50% of their actual sentence period (i.e. without counting the general period of remission earned by them), Terminally ill convicts (duly certified by a Medical Board) and Convicted prisoners who have completed two-third (66%) of their actual sentence period (i.e. without counting the period of general remission earned by them).<br />The special remission is not granted to persons convicted of an offence for which the sentence is the death penalty or whose death sentence has been commuted to life imprisonment.<br />A State Level Committee was formed to scrutinize cases and recommend remissions. (ANI)<br /></p>