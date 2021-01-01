Centre has assured assistance to contain wildfire at Dzukou Valley, says Manipur CM

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday has assured assistance to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to contain wildfire on the Manipur-Nagaland border.

Taking to Twitter, Manipur CM N Biren Singh said, "Amit Shah Ji has assured all the necessary assistance from the Home Ministry to contain the situation at earliest."



Singh further said that he received a call from the Union Home Minister on Friday morning to assess and discuss the situation about the wildfire at Dzuko valley.

The Indian Air Force on Thursday has engaged a Mi-17V5 helicopter to tame a massive wildfire in Dzukou Valley, a popular trekking destination on the Manipur-Nagaland border.

A massive wildfire has been reported from the famed Dzukou Valley located on the border of Manipur and Nagaland, causing damage to the environment. Manipur Chief Minister had earlier informed that the fire has already crossed Mount ESIi, the highest peak of Manipur. (ANI)

