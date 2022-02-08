Centre has cut down chemical fertiliser quota by 45 pc, alleges Chhattisgarh govt

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 8 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday alleged that the Centre has cut down the chemical fertilizer quota of the state by 45 per cent, giving the approval to supply only four lakh eleven thousand metric tonnes of fertilizer against the state's demand of seven lakh fifty thousand metric tonnes.

As per a press release, the government has alleged that against the state's demand of seven lakh fifty thousand metric tonnes for this Rabi season, the Centre has given only three lakh twenty thousand metric tonnes of chemical fertilizers to the state.

"This has created a situation of shortage of chemical fertilizers in the state. Despite this, all possible efforts are being made to make chemical fertilizers available to the farmers through societies," added the release.



As per the release, a target has been set in the state to sow various crops in 18 lakh 50 thousand hectares of land during the Rabi season.

"An area of 15 lakh 76 thousand hectares have been covered so far. The government of Chhattisgarh has sent a demand for 7.50 lakh metric tonnes of chemical fertilizers to the Government of India, including 3.50 lakh metric tonnes of urea, 2 lakh metric tonnes DAP, 50 thousand metric tonnes Potash, 75 thousand metric tonnes NPK Complex, and 75 thousand metric tonnes superphosphate (ash). Against the demand, only 4,11,000 metric tonnes were approved by the Government of India, which is 55 per cent of the demand of the state of Chhattisgarh. This is very much less than the demand of the state," added the release.

According to the information received from the Chhattisgarh State Marketing Association, the state of Chhattisgarh has so far received 1,17,522 metric tonnes of urea, which is only 34 per cent of the state's demand. Similarly, Chhattisgarh has got only 28 per cent of DAP, 53 per cent of Potash, and 43 per cent of NPK complex.

The state has received only 93,214 metric tonnes of chemical fertilizers in the cooperative sector for the current Rabi season, which is 39 per cent less than the amount of 1,52,027 metric tonnes, received in the corresponding period last year. Chhattisgarh has got only 31,500 metric tonnes of urea, which is 15 per cent less than last year. Over 19,434 MT DAP has been received, which is 68 per cent less than last year. This year only 4,191 MT of potash has been received, which is 74 per cent less than last year's 15,847 MT. Similarly, there is less supply of NPK complex as compared to last year. (ANI)

