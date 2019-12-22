Centre has done more work in Delhi as compared to AAP govt: Vijay Goel

New Delhi (India), Dec 22 (ANI): BJP leader Vijay Goel on Sunday said the central government has done more developmental work in the national capital as compared to the AAP dispensation which is is power here.

"There is a message among the citizens of Delhi and the message is that the central government has done more developmental work in Delhi as compared to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government," said Goel.

"After the regularisation of 1731 unauthorised colonies the people are looking towards and are hopeful about electricity, water, sewer, drainage etc," he added.

"But the Kejriwal government is creating hindrances. It created hindrance on our plan to develop each house of JJ cluster into two-bedroom flats," alleged Goel. (ANI)

