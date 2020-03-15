Centre has no intention for any demographic change in J-K: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Central government has no intention to bring a demographic change in Jammu and Kashmir, which has also been assured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech in the Lok Sabha.

"Home Minister Shah after engaging with the delegation on about 40 odd issues raised by them emphasised that there is no intention of the government for demographic change in the region and all such talks have no basis at all. He said that the government will work with all sections of the society to realize the hopes of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir at an early opportunity," an official statement said.

Home Minister Shah was chairing a meeting with a 24-member delegation from Jammu and Kashmir's Apni Party, led by its president Altaf Bukhari at the Ministry of Home Affairs here.

During the meeting, Shah assured the delegation that the NDA government under Prime Minister Modi will take all steps for the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir and expressed confidence that visible changes will be seen on the ground in next three to four months.

He said the Prime Minister, in his address to the nation after the abrogation of Article 370, said this and even he, himself in his speech in the Lok Sabha on August 6, 2019, expressed the same.

The Home Minister said this is also good for India's interest, as the region is a border area.

Shah said all decisions on relaxations being taken by the Prime Minister and implemented by Home Ministry are based on the ground realities and not due to any pressure and referred to steps like the release of people from preventive detention, restoration of internet, relaxation in curfew.

Jammu and Kashmir will have a better domicile policy than other states in the country, he said and added that a reasonable Economic Development Policy will be drafted soon after wide consultation. He also said that an attractive Industrial Policy will be announced for the rapid economic development of the Union Territory soon. (ANI)