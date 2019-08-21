Centre has no proposal to make Hyderabad a Union Territory: Union Minister Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said there was no plan of the Centre to make Hyderabad a Union Territory.

"Rumours are being spread via social media about Hyderabad becoming a Union Territory. We are also having television debates about the topic. The Central government has made no such proposal," Reddy told reporters.

The Union Minister also said the Centre had no objections if the Andhra Pradesh government shifted its capital from Amaravati.

Reddy said: "It is up to the state government to decide if it wants to retain Amravati as its capital or not. The Central government has no objections in this regard."

Andhra Pradesh Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Tuesday stirred a controversy by stating that Amravati, which lied in a flood-prone area, was not a safe place for being the state capital city.

"Siva Rama Krishna Committee had pointed out that Amaravati is not a safe place for being the capital city. Public money was misused by the previous TDP government. Majority of places in Amaravati are in flood-prone areas," the minister said at a press conference. (ANI)

