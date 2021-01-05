Centre has not banned export of any COVID-19 vaccine: Health Secy

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday said the Centre has not banned the export of any COVID-19 vaccine.

"The Union government has not banned the export of any one of the COVID vaccines that is something which should be absolutely clear," he said at a press conference.

The Health Secretary said that those who can possibly initiate such action have not done so. He said Health Ministry has not done so nor have Commerce Ministry or Directorate General of Foreign Trade.

Referring to the joint statement issued today by the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech, Bhushan said they have noted that vaccines are for "global public health good".



"They also said that we communicate our joint pledge to provide global access for our COVID-19 vaccine. This means that neither the union government nor the vaccine manufacturers are talking of any ban on exports of action vaccine," Bhushan said.

Earlier today, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech jointly communicated their pledge for the smooth rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to India and the world.

"Mr Adar Poonawala and Dr Krishna Ella, jointly on behalf of the two companies, today communicated their combined intent to develop, manufacture and supply the COVID-19 vaccines for India and globally," the joint statement said.

Adar Poonawala is Chief Executive Officer of SII. Dr Krishna Ella is Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech.

Last week, the Drugs Controller General of India announced "restricted emergency use" for Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN and Serum Institute of India's Covishield, which has been developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. (ANI)

